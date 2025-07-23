Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $448.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

