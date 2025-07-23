TransUnion (TRU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.080 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRU stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransUnion stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

