Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average is $258.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

