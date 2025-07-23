Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.17. The company has a market cap of $810.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

