Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

