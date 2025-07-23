U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.