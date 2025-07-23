UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

