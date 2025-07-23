UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,950. This represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

ULS stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

