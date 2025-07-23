Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Shares of ULTA opened at $502.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $504.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

