Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.19. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.