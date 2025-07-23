Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Insider Activity at Upwork

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,250.95. This represents a 55.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 356,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,490.16. This trade represents a 14.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 545,454 shares of company stock worth $9,172,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 21.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 17.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $203,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.38. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.