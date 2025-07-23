UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $1,680,151.20 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,680,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,099,208 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,673.60. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,760,158.40.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

UWM Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.68.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $58,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

