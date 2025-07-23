Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

VDE opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

