Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

