Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $287.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $290.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.