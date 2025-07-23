Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 424,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $228.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.80 and its 200-day moving average is $211.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $229.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

