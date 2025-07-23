Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,769,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 953,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,072,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

