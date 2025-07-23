Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
