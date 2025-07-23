Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 809,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11,271.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 608,656 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

