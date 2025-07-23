Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

