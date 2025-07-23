Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

