Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,012,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,539,000 after buying an additional 395,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

