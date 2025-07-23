Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Verastem Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $289.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $91,355.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,894.07. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $90,592.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,267.15. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,796 shares of company stock valued at $693,033 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Verastem by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

