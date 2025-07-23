Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after buying an additional 1,514,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,713,000 after buying an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,956,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,238 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $470.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

