Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after buying an additional 1,514,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,713,000 after buying an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,956,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,238 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $470.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.71.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
