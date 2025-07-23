VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $2,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of VICI opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.