Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 104,634 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

NYSE SILA opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 41.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

