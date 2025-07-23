Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 153,147 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 173.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

