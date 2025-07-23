Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 64,722 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

NYSE EPC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

