Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,301 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Shares of ROK opened at $353.98 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $359.16. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $160,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,934.18. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $299,067.92. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

