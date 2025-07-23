Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HealthEquity by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.