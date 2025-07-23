Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,541,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 253,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Gartner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,022,000 after acquiring an additional 190,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

NYSE:IT opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.29 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

