Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,563,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,444,000 after buying an additional 245,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,556,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,285 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,485,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,769.08. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

