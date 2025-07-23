Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 736,301 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $236.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.37.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

