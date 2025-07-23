Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $362,210,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

