Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 10.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 40.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 1.0%

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299 in the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.