Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.72 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.92 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $770,339.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,234.85. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $971,141.60. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

