Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKD. Barclays raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 79.84% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

