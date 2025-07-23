Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 141,290 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,913 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 515,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

