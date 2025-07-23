Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Palomar worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Palomar by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,003,000 after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467.65. The trade was a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total transaction of $79,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,479.80. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,089 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Palomar Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PLMR opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.55 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

