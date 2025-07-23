Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 195,472 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

Shares of LHX opened at $264.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.73. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $267.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

