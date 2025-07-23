Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,157 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NewJersey Resources worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE NJR opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

