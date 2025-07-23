Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,710 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,132.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

