Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,892 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3%

NDAQ stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.