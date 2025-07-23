Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,977 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.55% of BlueLinx worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 42,890.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 63.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $620.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.16. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. DA Davidson cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BXC

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.