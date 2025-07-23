Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,859 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

TRGP opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

