Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,698,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,500,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 142,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,440,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 741,134 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WT stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.14. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

