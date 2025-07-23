VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,316 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

