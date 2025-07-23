Visteon (VC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $943.12 million for the quarter.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visteon Stock Up 0.6%

VC stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. Visteon has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Visteon stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 389.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Visteon worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Baird R W raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visteon from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

