Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

