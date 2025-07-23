Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.6% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.