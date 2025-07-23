Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.6% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
